WHITEHALL — Not much time is left until college athletes will be back on campus in preparation for the upcoming season, but Whitehall’s James Moore still had enough time to make his college choice.
Moore will run track at Ferris State this year, and he celebrated the decision Wednesday at the high school.
“I decided late because I didn’t really know what I wanted to do or where I wanted to run,” Moore said. “I’m excited about meeting new people and a new team and new opponents I have to compete with. I’m really excited to run there.”
Moore will compete at the 100-meter dash at Ferris and also hopes to run the 60-meter during the indoor season.
The Viking alum said he improved during his career with help from coaches Kirk Mikkelson and Kathy Hector, who told him to use his arms more in his running form. The results spoke for themselves, as Moore was one of the team’s top sprinters in his last two seasons.
Moore enjoys sprinting because of the “adrenaline rush”, he said, as well as the challenge of defeating opponents.
“Just having fun and mainly focusing on finishing strong,” Moore said.