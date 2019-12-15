An outdoor recreation business which depends on the water is desperately planning to get away from it.
WaterDog Outfitters in downtown Montague has been threatened with flooding from high water in White Lake and White River this year, is seeking to move to a location nearby that is more protected from flooding while still being near the water.
Steve Crooks, owner of the business which sells and rents kayaks, paddleboards and bikes, is seeking to obtain a special use permit to build a store at 115 W. Hanson Street, across the street from the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce.
Crooks will be presenting his plan at a special meeting of the City of Whitehall Planning Commission on Monday (Dec. 16) at 6 p.m. The planning commission meets in the city council room, Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby Street.
Crooks plans to locate his business on property owned by the City of Whitehall. He has placed a down payment for purchase of the lot which is located along the White Lake Pathway which is connected to the paved 22-mile Hart-Montague Trail State Park and the 11-mile Fred Meijer Berry Junction to Muskegon.
Relocating his business might be a life and death issue for WaterDog Outfitters, according to Crooks.
The business owner said flooding waters has temporarily closed BR-31 (Thompson St. and Dowling St.) in front of the business located at 4464 Dowling St., shutting off access to WaterDog Outfitters. The parking lot has been flooded several times to within feet of the building. The latest flooding occurred the day before Thanksgiving.
The Michigan Department of Transportation (M-DOT) has taken action to try and keep that section of BR-31 (causeway between Whitehall and Montague) open this winter by closing two of the four lanes, installing sand bags to keep surface water back from White Lake and pumping water from the storm drain system.
And the near future looks as bad. “Indications are this spring the creek running behind the store will be up more,” Crooks said.
The owner has used the flooding episodes this year to the business’ advantage this year by marketing on social media by posting photos of kayaking on the flooded roadway, but Crooks said, in the long run, continued flooding would kill his business at the current location.
Crooks said he has been planning to relocate to the city-owned lot for about a year, but the high water and flooding has made the move more urgent.
By getting approval now, Crooks said it may be possible, with favorable winter weather, to open in the new location next spring.
A phase two environmental survey of the property should be available soon, and Crooks believes it will have favorable results.
He said the new location will offer amenities the current building he rents, doesn’t.
While both locations offer beautiful views of White Lake and the White River, Crooks said the new location is located on the paved trail for bike renters to start their ride, or for bicyclists on the trail to stop in to relax, and enjoy a place to refresh with water and snacks.
The planned 5,000 square foot building will have a pole barn construction with a wrap-around covered porch and rustic facade.
“The rustic look fits in the area and is how I’ve built the retail space (in the current rental location),” said Crooks.