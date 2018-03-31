Local News

Book Review

Book Review

  • By Bryan Uecker The Book Nook & Java Shop

Two friends meet online over their mutual love of books: Amy, an elderly woman in Broken Wheel, Iowa; and Sara, a young bookseller in Sweden. Although they met online, they begin a pre-interne…

Purse Party to benefit camp

Purse Party to benefit camp

The much-anticipated fourth annual Purse Party will be held Sunday, May 6, beginning at 12:30 p.m., at the White Lake Eagles in Whitehall.

Man From Earth reading at library

  • Updated

In partnership with the White Lake Community Library, the City of Whitehall’s playhouse is offering Staged Readings, a selection of plays under consideration for upcoming seasons.

Fishing Report

Here is this week’s fishing report provided by the Michigan DNR.

Vikes, Rockets open up at Grand Valley

  • By Andy Roberts/ Beacon

ALLENDALE — Whitehall and Reeths-Puffer’s track teams opened their seasons Wednesday and Thursday at the Grand Valley State Laker Challenge indoor meet.

How did our local legislators vote on key bills in Lansing?

