“A House Divided,” an exhibition of artwork by Muskegon Community College art faculty member Erin Hoffman, will be shown from Jan. 21 through Feb. 28 in the Overbrook Art Gallery.

A closing reception will be held on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Overbrook lobby with Hoffman discussing her works at 4 p.m. in the Overbrook Gallery. Both events are free and open to the public.

The Overbrook Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with special weekend and evening hours during performances and concerts in the adjacent Overbrook Theater.

Hoffman’s work explores contemporary American social and political issues through the use of collage and the combination of different printmaking techniques.

A native of Bettendorf, Iowa, Hoffman earned a BFA from the University of Northern Iowa and a MFA from the University of Georgia. Prior to joining the MCC faculty in 2008, she taught art at Bowling Green State University in Ohio and at the University of Georgia.

Many of the pieces seen in this exhibition were produced during Hoffman’s Fall 2019 semester sabbatical leave, which included a month-long residency on Skopelos Island in Greece and a two-week residency in Port Townsend, WA.

Hoffman has been an awards juror at the Bette Clark Cannon Gallery in Muskegon, MI; at Bowling Green State University Fine Arts Center Galleries; at the White River Gallery and Nuveen Center in Montague, MI; and at the Grand Haven (MI) Community Center.