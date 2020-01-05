MUSKEGON – From Bizet and Rimksy-Korsakov to Led Zeppelin and Les Paul, the guitar duo of Frank Vignola and Vinny Raniolo take audiences on a journey of acoustic guitar music like you’ve never heard before.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 31, these amazing artists will appear at the Frauenthal Center, for one night only, with the West Michigan Symphony under the direction of Scott Speck. The concert is sponsored by Harbor Steel.

The program will feature Hoagie Carmichael’s “Stardust” and a tribute to the great Les Paul—including arrangements of “It’s Been a Long, Long Time,” “Vaya Con Dios,” and “Just One More Chance.” A medley built around the Brazilian tune “Tico-Tico no Fubá” by Zequinha de Abreu weaves in such disparate strains as Nino Rota’s “Speak Softly Love” (from The Godfather), Led Zeppelin’s “Stairway to Heaven,” “Apache” by The Shadows, and “Gypsy Mania” by the eponymous group. Breathtaking arrangements of classical works—Bizet’s Carmen, Rimsky-Korsakov’s Scheherazade and Flight of the Bumble Bee, to name several—round off the program.

With over 1,000 engagements in the last five years alone, Frank Vignola is one of the most extraordinary guitarists of the day. His stunning virtuosity has made him the guitarist of choice for many of the world’s top musicians, including Ringo Starr, Madonna, Donald Fagen, Wynton Marsalis, Tommy Emmanuel, Mark O Connor, the Boston Pops, the New York Pops, and guitar legend Les Paul, who named Vignola to his “Five Most Admired Guitarists List” for the Wall Street Journal. Vignola’s jaw-dropping technique explains why The New York Times deemed him “one of the brightest stars of the guitar.”

As a touring guitar musician, performer, and educator, Vinny Raniolo is best known for his accompanying skills and is a very high demand rhythm guitarist. His dynamic playing has brought him to 14 countries on three continents—and still growing—having performed in some of the world’s most illustrious venues, including the Sydney Opera House in Australia, The Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco, New York’s Lincoln Center and the world’s oldest indoor concert hall, Teatro Olimpico in Vicenza, Italy.

Nichols is the sponsor of West Michigan Symphony’s 2019-2020 Season, with additional support from the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts. Single tickets, starting at $29 for adults, $12 for students, can be purchased by calling the Frauenthal Box Office at 231-727-8001, in person at 425 W. Western Avenue, or online at www.westmichigansymphony.org.