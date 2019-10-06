MUSKEGON – Death is on the doorstep of the Hackley and Hume Homes, Lakeshore Museum Center revives its annual Obituary Tour s October 24-26, where visitors travel back in time as they tour by candlelight, exploring the funerals, autopsies, and deaths that occurred on site during the Victorian Era. There will be two sessions each night running from 7:00 pm — 8:00 p.m. and 8:30 pm — 9:30 p.m.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to experience a reenactment of Julia Hackley’s funeral service and become immersed in the practices and traditions of death and dying in the Victorian Era.

Erin Schmitz, the Historic Site’s program manager, explains, “This one is a seasonal favorite! In the spirit of Halloween, we’re looking forward to showing the community the dark side of Muskegon. The event was a huge success last year, and we’re excited for an even bigger crowd to learn about the history behind the Hackley and Hume Houses this fall.”

Due to the subject matter, the event is recommended for adults only.

The Obituary Tour takes place inside the Hackley and Hume Houses. Admission to the event is $20 for non-members and $15 for members. Registration is required. To RSVP, visit www.lakeshoremuseum.org/full-calendar or purchase tickets via Eventbrite at www.eventbrite.com/e/obituary-tour-tickets 61172528680?aff=ebdssbdestsearch.

The Hackley and Hume Homes are open Monday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. and Sundays from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information on upcoming events call (231) 722-0278 or visit www.lakeshoremuseum.org.