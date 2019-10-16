MUSKEGON – The Muskegon Museum of Art will host its annual Appraisal Fair on Saturday, October 26, from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the museum.
Appraisers from DuMouchelles Art Galleries in Detroit will be at the event to evaluate collectibles, jewelry, art, and antiques. DuMouchelles appraisers combine decades of professional experience in many areas and have regularly appeared on Antiques Roadshow.
• Guests will be waited on first-come, first-served; early entry and reservations are not permitted
• Evaluations will be provided for a maximum of three items per household
• Guns and other weapons are not allowed in the museum for appraisal evaluation
Appraisal Fair evaluations are $15 per item or set of items ($12 for MMA members). The Appraisal Fair fee includes museum gallery admission and complimentary cookies, coffee, and cider for guests while they wait. All proceeds will benefit the Muskegon Museum of Art.
Verbal evaluations will be provided. Written appraisals will not be available, but this is an opportunity to help determine if the cost of a written appraisal would be advised for insurance or other purposes.
The media sponsor for this event is Blue Lake Public Radio.
The Muskegon Museum of Art is located at 296 W. Webster Ave. Parking is free and located at the MMA’s rear entrance off Clay Ave. Go to muskegonartmuseum.org for more information.