The Montague Museum will be bringing a part of Michigan’s Great Depression alive again with the showing of the documentary “Camp Forgotten: The Civilian Conservation Corps in Michigan.”

The showing will take place at the White Lake Senior Center, 8741 Ferry St., Montague on Wednesday, Nov. 6, at 7:00 p.m.

The timeless program tells the dramatic story of how young men discovered their potential as productive citizens while restoring Michigan’s devastated wilderness.

The showing will be followed with refreshments and discussion.

In 1933, during the Great Depression, President Franklin D. Roosevelt created the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) to give jobs to vast numbers of unemployed.

Over a 10-year period this work relief program employed over three million young men. They were placed in camps in America’s wilderness and put to work restoring damaged natural resources. The camps were run by the army, while the work projects were supervised by the departments of Agriculture and Interior.

The enrollees fought forest fires and engaged in thousands of other conservation and building projects. The CCC would change the face of America and in time be recognized as FDR’s most successful public works program.

Camp Forgotten explores the role of the CCC in Michigan. Projects included the building of Seney National Wildlife Refuge, Caberfae Ski Area and the transport of moose from Isle Royale to the Upper Peninsula.