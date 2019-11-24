Three Whitehall bed and breakfasts will be part of the 2nd Annual West Michigan Bed & Breakfast Christmas Cookie Tour December 6 and 7 or December 13 and 14.

Stretching from Whitehall to Bear Lake, eight inns will open their doors to those in search of delectable holiday treats, recipes and decorating inspiration. Participating B&Bs and Inns located in Whitehall, Ludington and Bear Lake will hold private open houses and cookie tours from 6-9 p.m. Friday evenings, Dec. 6 and Dec. 13, and 1-6 p.m. Saturday evenings Dec. 7 and Dec. 14.

In Whitehall, the Cocoa Cottage, White Swan Inn and the Lewis House bed and breakfast will participate. The Lewis House is a part of the event for just the first week.

The halls will be decked and innkeepers will be ready to provide all holiday merrymakers with delicious holiday sweets and candies. Up to 20 varieties and three dozen cookies will be available for the taking and tasting each weekend!.

While sampling and collecting cookies, do a little Christmas shopping. Many of the inns will include pop-up shops featuring products from area artisans and merchants ranging from honey and syrup, coffee and tea, to paintings, jewelry, specialty soaps and lotions, there’s something special for everyone on your list.

Tickets

​To experience the tour to its fullest, book a two-night VIP ticket package with any of the participating inns. These packages will be established by each inn and include a variety of VIP treatments, along with two tour tickets, collector recipe cards from each inn, a chance to win a $250 gift certificate for a getaway at the participating Inn or B&B of your choice, and a beautiful, hand-crafted keepsake ornament.

Tour only tickets will go on sale Sunday, December 1, here on the Eventbrite page. Note that if a $35 ticket is purchased for either Friday night, that same ticket will allow the ticket holder entrance into the tour on Saturday as well. There is no need to purchase a ticket for Friday and for Saturday.

A portion of the tickets proceeds from this 2019 West Michigan B&B Christmas Cookie Tour will be re-invested into anti-trafficking efforts through a partnership with Ludington-based HumaniTea, a tea room and artisan gift shop located on James Street in Ludington.

2019 Participating Inns and B&Bs:

Whitehall

Cocoa Cottage Bed & Breakfast

Lewis House Bed & Breakfast (first weekend)

White Swan Inn Bed & Breakfast

Ludington

Candlelite Inn Bed & Breakfast

Lamplighter Bed & Breakfast

Ludington House Bed & Breakfast

Shining Light Inn Bed & Breakfast

Bear Lake

Bear Lake Inn Bed & Breakfast (first weekend)