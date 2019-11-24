White Lake Chorale presents Sounds of the Season at 4 p.m. Saturday, December 14.

The Chorale’s annual Christmas performance is in the Montague Area Public Schools Center for the Arts at Montague High School, 4900 Stanton Boulevard.

Over 50 singers will offer holiday standards such as Deck the Halls and O Come All Ye Faithful--one with challenging rhythmic variations, the other with a lushly textured arrangement over energetic accompaniment. A dramatic Noel, in Kituba dialect, practically commands movement in the auditorium.

Holiday Road from National Lampoon’s Vacation and Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, among others, lighten the mood as the group moves toward the haunting Prayer of the Children finale.

Free tickets are available from Chorale members; at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and Arts Council of White Lake—Nuveen Center in Whitehall; and at the Book Nook and Java Shop in Montague. Any tickets not distributed prior to the concert will be available at the door.

The Chorale is directed by Cindy Moore. Accompanist is Mary Wagner, with Julie Ash Howell assisting on select pieces.