Muskegon Community College’s vocal ensemble, the College Singers, will perform “Songs of Hope” based upon the 2019 Arts and Humanities Festival (ahFest) theme of “Hope, as the Downtown Live Concert series continues on Sunday, November 3, at 3 p.m. in the Beardsley Theater, 425 W. Western Ave.
Tickets, which are $10 for adults and $2 for students and seniors, are available on line at https://startickets.com/events/item/mcc-downtown-live-mcc-choir-ensembles or at the Frauenthal Center Box Office.
Under the direction of Nicholas Palmer, the College Singers will open the program with “Hope,” music and text by Jason Robert Brown and arranged by Mark Brymer.
The ensemble will perform three selections around the theme of Hope in the Psalms: “Aus tiefer not,” Psalm 130, with music by Michael Praetorius; “Life Thine Eyes,” Psalm 121, with music by Felix Mendelssohn; and “How pleasant, how divinely fair,” Psalm 84, from Sacred Harp music.
Two selections will be performed based upon Hope in the Poetry of Emily Dickinson. The first is “Hope is the thing with feathers” with music by Kenny Potter. The second selections is “Will there really be a ‘morning?’” with music by Dan Campolieta.
The theme of Hope in New Love features two solo soprano performances. Mary Schoonover will sing “Die Mainacht” and Elizabeth Atkins will perform “A Simple Song.”
The show will close with the College Singers performing “America,” with words and music by Paul Simon.
The College Singers are: sopranos Lindsey Carlson, Brittany Fisher, Rylee Horton, Kendra Johnson and Anna Tradani; altos Sue McCrimmon and Nancy Wittkopp; tenor Blake D. Filius; and basses Luke Coffee, Alex Fegley and Gabe Garvey.