MONTAGUE – Remember the late 1980s and early 1990s when the Detroit Red Wings began recruiting some of the world’s best hockey players from behind the Iron Curtain?

Author Keith Gave’s award-winning book The Russian Five lays out in startling detail the extraordinary events from 1989, when Detroit drafted its first two Soviets, until Detroit won the Stanley Cup in 1997.

Gave remembers those years clearly because he was there every step of the way, beginning with his trip to Finland, at the request of the Detroit Red Wings, where he arranged a brief meeting with Russian teammates Sergei Fedorov and Vladimir Konstantinov, and began the secretive process of enticing them to defect and play for the Wings.

And he won’t likely ever forget the attentive KGB operative assigned to the Russian team who was no more than 10 feet away during Gave’s nerve-wracking five minute conversation with the Russian players.

It was a gutsy move for the young journalist.

“I was working for a great newspaper at the time, and I was on thin ice when I got involved,” recalls Gave of the clandestine meetings and under-the-table negotiations, “so I had to wait 30 years to write the story!”

Gave will be in the White Lake area November 3 to attend a community potluck and share his experiences. The evening is the finale of the Friends of the Montague Library’s 2019 One Book One Community celebration.

The events around the book include:

October 29: Blue Lake Public Radio’s Foley Schuler will present a program on Russian musicians titled “The Five: Tales of the Moguchaya Kuchka,” translated as “Mighty Bunch” or “Mighty Handful.” Foley will discuss the five Russian composers who created a Russian national identity on the international musical stage. Sponsored by the White Lake Music Society. The event begins at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook in Montague. $7 at the door.

October 30: Hockey Talk and Beer! Avid White Lake area hockey players and fans including Tim Demumbrum, CJ Van Wieren, John Hanson, Dave Dusenberry, and Nick Fuller will talk hockey and invite everyone to join in. Come share your thoughts on being a hockey fan, memories of the Russian Five, and the Red Wings’ Stanley Cup victory. Moderated by Doug Ogden. The event begins at 7 p.m. at Pub One Eleven in Whitehall. Free.

November 3: Finale!! Community Potluck and presentation by Keith Gave, author of The Russian Five, at Lebanon Lutheran Church in Whitehall, sponsored by Friends of the Montague Library.

- 5 p.m. community potluck. Bring a dish to pass if you are able.

- 7 p.m. Keith will speak about his role in the Detroit Red Wings’ successful recruitment of five Russian hockey players and the high-stakes secrecy that surrounded their defections. He will also sign books. Both the potluck and Gave’s presentation are free.

Several silent auction packages will be available to bid on at the events. Among the items are tickets to Muskegon and Grand Rapids hockey games, signed jerseys, traditional Russian-made treasures, and a Moscow Mule kit. One lucky high bidder will take home two signed copies of The Russian Five and two bottles of Russian vodka contributed by Keith Gave.

The silent auction will close on November 3 after the potluck.