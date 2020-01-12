WHITEHALL – The ACWL-Nuveen started the new year and decade with a photo exhibit that stands the test of time.

The gallery in downtown Whitehall was packed with people attending the opening reception for photographer Carolyn Carmel’s exhibit “101 Faces” on January 3. The exhibit will be shown through January 31.

Carmel’s exhibit celebrates women from birth to age 100 as they age gracefully while facing the world’s challenges. She captures images of 101 women who also shared their insights on life.

Carmel took photos of the women at locations of their choosing. The photos are displayed in different media — many framed and some on posters.

Slides of the women’s images, along with their answers to a questionnaire were also displayed.

The exhibit is on display at the ACWL-Nuveen, 106 E. Colby St., Whitehall during the gallery hours, Tuesday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., and Saturday 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.