Muskegon, MI—The Muskegon Museum of Art Festival of Trees opens November 20 and runs through December 1.
The beauty and spirit of Christmas inspire the Festival of Trees as it returns to the MMA for its 15th year as a Muskegon community holiday tradition. Visitors will see professionally designed holiday trees and decorations, most available in a silent auction to benefit the MMA.
Special Festival events include holiday shopping, First Day Food Drive, Family Day, Teddy Bear Breakfast, Deck Your Halls Decorating Demo Event, Senior Day, Holiday Concert by Max & Ruth Bloomquist and Julia & The Greensides, a pre-show Cocktail Hour for Muskegon Civic Theatre “The Christmas Carol” ticketholders, and visits with Santa.
Festival Hours & Admission
Nov. 20 — Dec. 1: Open daily 10:00 am — 5:00 pm / Sundays 12:00 pm — 5:00 pm / Closed Thanksgiving
Admission: $10 adult / $5 for MMA members / $3 ages 3-17 (under 3 free) / $15 All-Festival Pass
Special Events
Visit with Santa at Festival of Trees
Saturday, November 23, 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Friday, November 29, 2:00 – 4:00 pm
Saturday, November 30, 12:00 – 2:00 pm
First Day Food Drive
Wednesday, November 20
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Bring a food donation for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry on the first day of Festival of Trees and receive half-off Festival adult admission.
Deck Your Halls
Holiday Decorating Demo Event
Sunday, November 24
1:00 – 3:00 pm
Floral designers Deb Moon from Le Fleur Shoppe and Skeeter Parkhouse from Wasserman’s Flowers and Gifts will demonstrate how to create unique holiday décor during this event. Items created during the demo will be raffled to the audience. Light snacks and coffee will be served. Advance Ticket: $35 per person/$30 MMA member. Call 231.720.2580 to purchase.
Underwritten by Webb Chemical Services Corp.
Senior Day
Tuesday, November 26
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Special Senior Day half-off ticket price for ages 65 and older: $5
• Free coffee & cookies
• Vendor giveaways & information
• Door prizes
• Blood pressure clinic
Call ahead for group bookings: 231.720.2571.
Underwritten by Agewell Services.
Family Day
Friday, November 29
10:00 am – 5:00 pm
Santa will stop in for a visit from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and the fun will include a kids’ craft activity and scavenger hunt. Special Family Day half-off adult ticket price: $5. Call 231.720.2571 for group bookings.
Underwritten by The Meijer Foundation
Holiday Concert
Featuring Max & Ruth Bloomquist and Julia & the Greensides
Friday, November 29
6:00 pm Cocktail Hour | 7:00 pm Concert
Special holiday performance program. Cash bar. Ticket includes Festival admission.
Ticket: $12 per person/$10 MMA Member. Call 231.720.2580 to purchase.
Teddy Bear Breakfast
Saturday, November 30
8:30 – 10:30 am
Grab your teddy bears and get your tickets for this family-favorite Festival of Trees event! Activities are especially fun for kids 3-8 years old.
Ticket includes:
• Festive breakfast with fruit, sausage, muffins, quiche, juice, and coffee
• Teddy bear checkup by a certified teddy bear nurse
• A visit with Santa
• Teddy Bear Parade and Story Time
• Make-and-Take Craft
Tickets: Adults $15, Kids 12 and younger $10 (Tickets are limited; reservations are highly recommended. This event sells out.) Call 231.720.2580 to purchase.
Underwritten by Tom DeVoursney
Cocktail Hour
Partnering with the Muskegon Civic Theatre
Saturday, November 30
5:30 – 7:00 pm
Join us for a festive cocktail hour at the MMA. Free admission for ticket holders of the Muskegon Civic Theatre’s Saturday performance of “The Christmas Carol.” Admission: Present your MCT “Christmas Carol” ticket or pay $8 admission at the door. Cash bar.
The Muskegon Museum of Art is located in downtown Muskegon at 296 W. Webster Ave.
Visitor information: www.muskegonartmuseum.org or call 231-720-2570
MMA Store and advance ticket sales: 231-720-2580
Group sales: 231-720-2571