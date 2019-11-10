Muskegon, MI—The Muskegon Museum of Art Festival of Trees opens November 20 and runs through December 1.

The beauty and spirit of Christmas inspire the Festival of Trees as it returns to the MMA for its 15th year as a Muskegon community holiday tradition. Visitors will see professionally designed holiday trees and decorations, most available in a silent auction to benefit the MMA.

Special Festival events include holiday shopping, First Day Food Drive, Family Day, Teddy Bear Breakfast, Deck Your Halls Decorating Demo Event, Senior Day, Holiday Concert by Max & Ruth Bloomquist and Julia & The Greensides, a pre-show Cocktail Hour for Muskegon Civic Theatre “The Christmas Carol” ticketholders, and visits with Santa.

Festival Hours & Admission

Nov. 20 — Dec. 1: Open daily 10:00 am — 5:00 pm / Sundays 12:00 pm — 5:00 pm / Closed Thanksgiving

Admission: $10 adult / $5 for MMA members / $3 ages 3-17 (under 3 free) / $15 All-Festival Pass

Special Events

Visit with Santa at Festival of Trees

Saturday, November 23, 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Friday, November 29, 2:00 – 4:00 pm

Saturday, November 30, 12:00 – 2:00 pm

First Day Food Drive

Wednesday, November 20

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Bring a food donation for Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry on the first day of Festival of Trees and receive half-off Festival adult admission.

Deck Your Halls

Holiday Decorating Demo Event

Sunday, November 24

1:00 – 3:00 pm

Floral designers Deb Moon from Le Fleur Shoppe and Skeeter Parkhouse from Wasserman’s Flowers and Gifts will demonstrate how to create unique holiday décor during this event. Items created during the demo will be raffled to the audience. Light snacks and coffee will be served. Advance Ticket: $35 per person/$30 MMA member. Call 231.720.2580 to purchase.

Underwritten by Webb Chemical Services Corp.

Senior Day

Tuesday, November 26

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Special Senior Day half-off ticket price for ages 65 and older: $5

• Free coffee & cookies

• Vendor giveaways & information

• Door prizes

• Blood pressure clinic

Call ahead for group bookings: 231.720.2571.

Underwritten by Agewell Services.

Family Day

Friday, November 29

10:00 am – 5:00 pm

Santa will stop in for a visit from 2:00 – 4:00 pm and the fun will include a kids’ craft activity and scavenger hunt. Special Family Day half-off adult ticket price: $5. Call 231.720.2571 for group bookings.

Underwritten by The Meijer Foundation

Holiday Concert

Featuring Max & Ruth Bloomquist and Julia & the Greensides

Friday, November 29

6:00 pm Cocktail Hour | 7:00 pm Concert

Special holiday performance program. Cash bar. Ticket includes Festival admission.

Ticket: $12 per person/$10 MMA Member. Call 231.720.2580 to purchase.

Teddy Bear Breakfast

Saturday, November 30

8:30 – 10:30 am

Grab your teddy bears and get your tickets for this family-favorite Festival of Trees event! Activities are especially fun for kids 3-8 years old.

Ticket includes:

• Festive breakfast with fruit, sausage, muffins, quiche, juice, and coffee

• Teddy bear checkup by a certified teddy bear nurse

• A visit with Santa

• Teddy Bear Parade and Story Time

• Make-and-Take Craft

Tickets: Adults $15, Kids 12 and younger $10 (Tickets are limited; reservations are highly recommended. This event sells out.) Call 231.720.2580 to purchase.

Underwritten by Tom DeVoursney

Cocktail Hour

Partnering with the Muskegon Civic Theatre

Saturday, November 30

5:30 – 7:00 pm

Join us for a festive cocktail hour at the MMA. Free admission for ticket holders of the Muskegon Civic Theatre’s Saturday performance of “The Christmas Carol.” Admission: Present your MCT “Christmas Carol” ticket or pay $8 admission at the door. Cash bar.

The Muskegon Museum of Art is located in downtown Muskegon at 296 W. Webster Ave.

Visitor information: www.muskegonartmuseum.org or call 231-720-2570

MMA Store and advance ticket sales: 231-720-2580

Group sales: 231-720-2571