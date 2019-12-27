Montague’s popular Book Nook and Java Shop is kicking off the New Year with a First Friday fundraiser for Friends of the Montague Branch Library MADL on Friday January 3.
Book Nook First Friday Fundraiser to support Friends of the Montague Library’s author visits, children’s programs, and library events
From 7 to 9 p.m. local author and Montague city councilperson Susan Newhof will tend bar and serve up the usual drinks along with a few literary-themed specialties such as A Novel Idea (white wine with a splash pomegranate juice) and Non-Fiction on the Rocks (a non-alcoholic concoction of juices).
All tips and 20% of the evening’s proceeds will be donated to Friends of the Montague Library, which brings in award-winning authors for White Lake area book talks and supports the Montague Library and programs for children and adults.
Live music that evening will be provided by Serita’s Black Rose. The Grand Rapids-based acoustic duo includes Jon Hayes and his partner Serita Crowley, known for her fiery blues and soul-infused vocals. The two have performed together for nearly two decades and play many of the timeless much-loved hits from the ‘60s and ‘70s.
There is no cover charge. Come enjoy an evening of literary fun, food, and great music!