Fruitcake and Assorted NutsIt may be cold outside, but this concert is sure to warm audiences with a fun night of music, storytelling, and comedy.

The concert will be performed this Friday, December 6, at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall. General admission tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Tickets are available at Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St., Whitehall or online at http://theplayhouseatwhitelake.org/

The show features diehard East Coaster, Amy Englehardt, a longtime member of the Grammy-nominated, genre busting quartet, The Bobs. Amy can be heard on soundtracks for Jurassic World, Dawn of the Planet of the Apes, and Neil Young's Living With War. The only honorary female member of the Vienna Boys Choir, Amy is now working on a second album, FINISH WHAT YOU.

Joining Amy are local favorites, The FAN Club. Members Tommy Foster (F), Justin Avdek (A) and Scott Nesbit (N) have been playing together for the past couple of years, welcoming many featured players to the group. Regularly seen strolling from table to table, their extensive repertoire includes their own take on classic tunes, bluegrass, country, and more.

Rounding out the evening will be Alex M. Stein, an award-winning documentary filmmaker, writer, and storyteller. He produces and curates the Muse Literary Salon storytelling series in Los Angeles and is a multiple Moth Story Slam winner. He is the author of No, Mr. Bond, I Expect Your Dreams to Die, and can be found in various venues telling stories of humor, loss, and heartache.

A portion of the proceeds will benefit Samaratas' Foster Kids to Camp program