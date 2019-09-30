The Hart Community Performing Arts Series will begin its 21st season on Friday, October 4 with a concert by the Laila Biala Trio.

The concert will be held in the Hart Public Schools Auditorium, located in the Hart Middle School, at 7:30 pm.

Multi award-winning Canadian singer-songwriter and pianist Laila Biali has toured with Chris Botti, Paula Cole, Suzanne Vega and Sting. She has headlined festivals and venues spanning five continents including Carnegie Hall. Her accolades include a 2019 JUNO Award for “Vocal Jazz Album of the Year”, “SOCAN Composer of the Year” and “Keyboardist of the Year” at Canada’s National Jazz Awards, a JUNO nomination for her studio recording Tracing Light, and a spot on DownBeat Magazine’s “Best Albums of the Year” list for her follow-up Live in Concert.

In 2015, Laila released her first album of entirely original music, House of Many Rooms – an indie-pop project featuring a star-studded lineup including the vocalist Lisa Fischer, who is featured in the Academy Award-winning documentary 20 Feet From Stardom.

In September of 2017, Laila was brought on as the host for CBC Music’s national radio show, Saturday Night Jazz. Her latest project, a self- titled album released in January of 2018, debuted at #1 on iTunes Canada and won Laila the top prize for Jazz in the Canadian Songwriting Competition as well as a JUNO Award (Canadian GRAMMY). And while Laila continues to earn high honours in the Jazz world, her unique genre- bending sound is what sets her apart as she “masterfully mixes jazz and pop, bringing virtuosity and unpredictability to songs that are concise and catchy.” (Washington Post)

The Hart Community Performing Arts Series is a project of the Hart Community Performing Arts Association.