The White Lake Area Historical Society will meet at the historic Playhouse, 304 South Mears Ave., on Thursday Oct. 10 at 7:00 p.m.

This is a week earlier than the typical schedule, the second Thursday of the month.

The first focus of the meeting will be the presentation of the Society’s Historic Preservation Awards for 2019. Lois Ekstrand, head of the Historic Preservation committee, will be the speaker. Around Montague and Whitehall, previous award winners are designated with oval Historic Awards plaques displayed on award-winning buildings.

The other segment of the meeting will be touring the newly renovated theater, now called The Playhouse at White Lake. Playhouse Manager Beth Beaman will lead the tour. With the help of community members, $3.6 million was raised to update the 1916 theater to current demands. Ongoing and future uses of the 103 year-old theater will also be discussed as part of the meeting.

Refreshments will be served and there will be a surprise theatrical appearance from a unique little-known visionary out of Muskegon’s past.

To learn more about our area’s history and also, during the winter, to see posted plans for the 2020 schedule, go to the Society’s web site at http://www.whitelakeareahistoricalsociety.com.

In addition, Jerry Grady, nature and history photographer, reports that he has posted numerous historical materials on his new history pages at watershedwildlife.com under the LINKS column. He will be adding more over time.