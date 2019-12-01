Enjoy an Irish flavor to your Christmas this year by attending the Irish Christmas in America concert this Tuesday (Dec. 3) at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. General admission tickets are $25 in advanced or $30 at the door. Tickets are available at Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St., Whitehall or online at http://theplayhouseatwhitelake.org/

The hugely popular Irish Christmas in America show, now in its 14th season, features top Irish music, song and dance in an engaging performance rich in history, humor, and boundless energy.

Produced by Oisín Mac Diarmada of award-winning lrish group Téada, the 2019 tour brings back the amazing Séamus Begley, (TG4 Traditional Singer of the Year) along with the immense vocal talents of Sligo’s Niamh Farrell.

This family-friendly performance features evocatively-sung Irish ballads, lively instrumental tunes and thrilling Irish dancing, while evocative photographic images provide a backdrop to some of the rich historical traditions. Take a memorable glimpse into the enchanting spirit of Christmas, as the finest traditional artists from Ireland bring you on a fun-filled start to the holiday season of 2019.

The holiday show was first conceived in 2005 with past tours featuring such stellar guest vocalists as Séamus Begley, Teresa Horgan, Méabh Begley, Lumiere, Karan Casey, Cara Dillon, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Cathie Ryan, and Michael Londra. Mac Diarmada enthuses about the program as a way to bring traditional and often unknown Irish customs to the States. “One of the most heartfelt themes of Irish Christmas is emigration,” says Mac Diarmada. “Music was a way that people stayed close to home.”

A sparkling tradition among holiday events, Irish Christmas in America is a special show to see this season.