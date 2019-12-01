MONTAGUE – Journey of Joy, an 8-scene presentation of events leading to the birth of Jesus Christ, will be held at Ferry Memorial Reformed Church this coming Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7-8.

Tour guides will lead visitors through each scene, featuring live actors and animals. Meet elderly Simeon, pass by lepers along the road, visit Elizabeth and her baby, John. See the shepherds and sheep in the fields, register with the census taker, be refused a room at the inn, and share the special time at the nativity with Mary, Joseph and baby Jesus.

The approximate half-hour tours will be held 6-8 p.m.

Admission is free. Refreshments and children’s crafts will be available in Fellowship Hall.

The church is located at 8637 Old Channel Trail, Montague.