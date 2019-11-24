The 11th annual West Michigan Junior Strings Winter Recital will be presented on Tuesday, December 17, at 7 p.m., at Montague United Methodist Church (8555 Cook St—corner of Cook & Hancock). Admission is free and everyone is welcome to attend.

Since 2009, WMJS has offered violin and cello instruction to students ages 3 to 18, using a creative blend of the Suzuki Method and traditional string pedagogy. It currently serves students all over West Michigan in four counties (Mason, Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa), embracing Dr. Suzuki’s vision that “every child can.”

Focusing on creating a musically-nurturing environment, WMJS reaches into communities that have no existing string programs in the public schools. This recital will showcase student progress, featuring solo performances and group pieces by these budding, young WMJS musicians.

The West Michigan Junior Strings is a program of the White Lake Music Society, offering private study, group classes, and recitals. For more information visit www.whitelakemusic.org.