MUSKEGON – Celebrating the new Art and Music Building, home to its visual arts program, while honoring the memory of two longtime art faculty members, Muskegon Community College presents “Looking Back and Forward: Works by Past and Present MCC Art Faculty” through Dec. 12 in Overbrook Gallery.

Gallery visitors will experience a wide range of artwork reflective of the art faculty’s diverse practices and interests. These include found object sculpture, glass, jewelry, ceramics, photography, printmaking, mixed-media, and painting.

The exhibit features the work of 11 former and current art instructors spanning 50 years of teaching at MCC. Included will be works by two revered former instructors, John Walson and Lee Collet, who died a month apart in November and December of 2018, respectively. The other faculty artists are Sue Boehme, Keith Downie, Ken Foster, Lee Ann Frame, Erin Hoffman, Corene Kufta, Tim Norris, Patti Opel and Chip Vanderwier.

A free public reception will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 13, from 3:30-5 p.m. in the Overbrook lobby with a panel discussion by the artists at 4 p.m. in the Overbrook Gallery.

The Overbrook Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, with special weekend and evening hours during performances and concerts in the adjacent Overbrook Theater. Call (231) 777-0324 for more information.