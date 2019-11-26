The Downtown Live Concert Series continues with the “All Holiday Celebration,” featuring Muskegon Community College’s Wind Ensemble, Jazz Ensemble and College Singers, on Monday, Dec. 9, in the Frauenthal Theater, 425 W. Western Ave., Muskegon.

Tickets for the concert, which begins at 7:30 p.m., are $10 for adults and $2 for seniors and students. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are available online at https://startickets.com/events/item/mcc-downtown-live-mcc-holiday-celebration. For more information, contact the MCC Arts and Humanities Department at (231) 777-0324.

Directed by Daniel M. Meyers, the Wind Ensemble will perform:

• Holy Night, Silent Night arr. Clifton Jameson Jones

• Russian Christmas Music by Alfred Reed

• Greensleeves arr. Alfred Reed

• Christmas Eve/Sarajevo 12/24 arr. Bob Phillips and George Megaw

The College Singers, directed by Nicholas Palmer, will sing:

• The Very Best Time Of Year by John Rutter

• Hanerot Halalu arr. Neil Ginsberg

• Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow! arr. Mark Hayes

• Snowfall by Claude Thornhilll and Ruth Thornhill

• Merry Christmas, Merry Christmas arr. Tom Fettke and Thomas Grassi

Directed by Patrick Parrish, the Jazz Ensemble will play three selections:

• Holly and Ivy arr. Ryan Fraley

• The Christmas Song arr. Jerry Nowak

• Africa arr. John Wasson