Muskegon Community College will present “The Diary of Anne Frank” on Thursday-Sunday, Oct. 24-27, in Overbrook Theater.
MCC Theater Instructor Sheila Kulp Wahamaki will direct the play by Frances Goodrich and Albert Hackett and adapted by Wendy Kesselman. The Thursday, Friday and Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m. The show, which runs approximately one-and-a-half hours with no intermission, concludes with a Sunday matinee at 3 p.m. A “Talk Back with Actors” will follow the Thursday, Oct. 24, performance.
Tickets go on sale Monday, Oct. 14, at the Overbrook Theater Box Office, 221 S. Quarterline Rd. Tickets are $10 for public and $5 for MCC students, staff, and faculty. Tickets may be reserved by calling (231) 777-0324.
A drama about the lives of eight people hiding from the Nazis in a concealed storage attic, “The Diary of Anne Frank” captures the claustrophobic realities of their daily existence – their fear, their hope, their laughter, their grief. Each day of the two dark years, Anne’s voice shines through, “When I write I shake off all my cares. But I want to achieve more than that. I want to be useful and bring enjoyment to all people, even those I’ve never met. I want to go on living even after my death!”
Anne Frank emerges from history a living, lyrical, intensely gifted young girl, who confronts her rapidly changing life and the increasing horror of her time with astonishing honesty, wit, and determination.
MCC student Melanie Lamrock portrays Anne Frank. Rounding out the cast are current MCC students Tiffany Bartlett, Mark Breitenbach, Keegan Colcleasure, Taylor DePouw, Thomas Hammersley, Isaac Hunter, Nathaniel Luben, Evan Sloan, Katrina Smith, Rachel Wade, Jacob Westerhof and Bradley Zouiek.
Assisting in presenting the play are MCC Student Director Julia Uganski, Set Designer Tom Harryman, Lighting Designer Jim Allen, Costume Designer Susan Eyler, and Hair and Make Up Designer Bill Abbott. Supporting the performance are student crewmembers Stan Shank, Max Olmstead, Allison Boerema, Taylor Freed, Tammy Tolar, Andrew Visscher, and Kristy Howard.