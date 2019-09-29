The White Lake Music Society is opening a music school, White Lake Music, starting in mid-October.

Private instruction will be available for students of all ages for flute, clarinet, saxophone, trumpet, low brass, percussion, ukulele, mandolin, guitar, violin, viola, cello, piano and bass guitar. More options will be available as this grows.

Private music instruction will be available on Mondays at the White Lake Methodist Church Whitehall Campus, 117 S. Division St. Instructors are well respected, professional musicians and teachers, each with over 30 years of experience. This new endeavor is endorsed by area band directors.

The school desires to support and strengthen existing school band programs and provide opportunities for students to expand their appreciation and knowledge of music

“We know that students who participate in school band or orchestra have the lowest levels of current and lifelong use of alcohol, tobacco and illicit drugs among any group in our society. (~ H. Con. Res. 266, United States Senate). Also, music students have been shown to hold higher grade point averages (GPA) than non-musicians in the same school. (~ National Educational Longitudinal Study),” according to the news release from the White Lake Music Society.

Registration is now open. Visit www.whitelakemusic/musicschool.org for more information or call Sondra Cross 231-329-3056.