Beth Beaman, managing director of The Playhouse at White Lake in Whitehall, has been named a finalist in the Arts and Entertainment category of the 2019 Newsmaker of the Year awards, sponsored by the Grand Rapids Business Journal (GRBJ).

The Newsmaker awards recognize the people behind the numerous projects and plans that make up the economic fabric of the West Michigan business community. To choose the honorees, the GRBJ reporting team determines the top news stories of 2019 and the people behind them.

Beth Beaman holds a degree in technical communication, is a former medical writer, was education director for Muskegon Civic Theatre and has worked for North Muskegon Public Schools. But in 2014, when she was hired by the City of Whitehall to manage its 103-year-old theater, she had no idea she was in for the biggest role of her professional life. Shortly after she started, she realized if she didn’t make it her mission to lead a major plan to save the disintegrating community space, it would soon be lost to age and disrepair.

And it was no small task. Beaman knew she had to convince community members to help raise nearly $4 million for the full renovation, which would not only make the existing spaces safe and accessible, but expand the footprint of the building to accommodate the types of activities that would not only serve the community better, but also make the space a self-sustaining model.

Beaman said there initially were doubts from the community about the ability to raise the full amount needed, but she simply refused to believe it. She worked with the nonprofit Friends of the Playhouse to ask donors for help. Along with the extensive community fundraising campaign, Beaman applied for and received grants from The Michigan Council for Arts and Cultural Affairs which covered the costs of a new HVAC system and audiovisual equipment. With Beaman at the helm, they raised the needed funds in about a year and a half.

The renovated 367-seat theater, which opened on June 26, 2019, was under construction for almost 24 months and now features a new audiovisual and hearing loop system, LED lighting, rigging, curtains, HVAC, plumbing and electrical upgrades, a new lobby, accessible seating, accessible bathrooms, two 20-station dressing rooms, a green room, manager’s office, loading dock, paved parking lot and outside snowmelt system.

Now a year-round venue, The Playhouse at White Lake continues its annual summer festival and the space hosts community theater performances, education programs, concerts, dance shows, meetings, special events and more. “This was an incredible accomplishment for our small community,” said Beaman, “The Playhouse has been a mainstay here for over 100 years. It brings people together and brings business to our local community.”

A beloved venue for those who support the arts through performance, patronage, and volunteerism, The Playhouse had been maintained with care by several managers prior to Beaman. But it took this extraordinary woman to make the type of changes needed to raise this phoenix from what could have easily been the ash-heap of memories. For that, she has been recognized among the top contenders for GRBJ’s Newsmaker of the Year.

The 2019 Newsmakers will be profiled in a special magazine supplement to the Jan. 27, 2019 print edition of GRBJ. In addition, GRBJ will host a breakfast awards event Jan. 29, at Frederik Meijer Gardens and Sculpture Park where the Newsmakers from 16 categories will be honored and one category winner will then be elevated to the 2019 Newsmaker of the Year.