MUSKEGON, MI (11/18/18) – As part of Holidays in the City, the Muskegon Lakeshore Figure Skating Club is performing Muskegon on Ice: Holidays!

The Club’s competitive and recreational skaters will perform to holiday classics in this free, family-friendly show. It features over 20 skaters ranging from four to sixteen years old that are representing Muskegon, North Muskegon, Whitehall, Grand Haven, Spring Lake and Norton Shores. Muskegon radio personality, Andy O’Riley of the MuskegonChannel and Positively Muskegon, will emcee the event. There is a rumor that Santa will make an appearance, too.

Muskegon on Ice: Holidays! at the L.C. Walker Arena in downtown Muskegon will be held Sunday, December 15. Doors open at 3:00 p.m.; show starts at 3:30 p.m.

Entrance is free, but donations are appreciated

Members of the Muskegon Lakeshore Figure Skating Club competed across the state at Skate Midland on November 9. Eight skaters competed in Basic Elements, Program to music and theatrical Showcase, earning a total of 11 medals.

“Our skaters did really well at Skate Midland and are excited to perform for our community. Downtown Muskegon has been a supportive home for our Club, and we love the opportunity to participate in Holidays and the City,” stated Joshua Smith, club director and principal at Orchard View Middle School.

For those wishing to try ice skating themselves, Learn to Skate lessons will run January 9 — February 16. Classes are Sunday afternoons 2:00-2:50 (6 weeks for $60) or 2:00-2:25 (6 weeks for $30) for first-time skaters age five and under. For more information go to the website www.MuskegonOnIce.com.

The Muskegon Lakeshore Figure Skating Club is a volunteer, registered non-profit organization. The Club’s history dates back to the 1960s and is open to membership to those interested in developing ice skating skills for figure skating competitions and recreational exhibitions. The Club serves the Muskegon, North Muskegon, Whitehall, Twin Lake, Fremont, Grand Haven, Spring Lake, West Olive and Norton Shores areas and skates on private ice at L.C. Walker Arena (soon to be Mercy Health Arena). A weekly Learn to Skate program is available during the school year for ages 3 through adult, and coaches are available on private ice for individual instruction. The Muskegon Lakeshore Figure Skating Club is a member of the US Figure Skating Association and the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. For more information, visit www.muskegononice.com.

To learn more about Muskegon on Ice: Holidays! visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/698876493930926/ or www.MuskegonOnIce.com