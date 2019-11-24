“Once Upon a Time…Stories of the Season” will be presented by Muskegon Community College’s Center for Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 4, through Saturday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m. in Overbrook Theater.

Directed by MCC Theater Instructor Tom Harryman, “Once Upon a Time…Stories of the Season” features cast members Alex Kooi, Dekari Lawrence, Adrianne Lewis, Luke Lewis, Mark Lewis, Annmarie Santos, Olyvia Staples, Chelsea Theile and Brianna White. Technical assistance for the production is provided by Sheila Wahamaki, Jim Allen and Susan Eyler.

The featured stories, many of which have been adapted for stage by the director and actors, include:

· A Visit from Mother Winter

· The Polar Express

· Home for the Holidays

· Windigo

· Angels Part II

· Hanukkah v. Christmas

· The Little Match Girl

· Der Belznickel

· The Gift of the Magi

The performance, which runs approximately one hour and 20 minutes with no intermission, is recommended for ages 8 and up.

Tickets, now on sale at the Overbrook Theater Box Office, are $10 for the public and $5 for MCC students, staff, and faculty. To reserve tickets or for more information, call (231) 777-0324.