Fossils will be the topic award-winning paleontologist “PaleoJoe” Kchodl will be the guest speaker at the White River Rock, Gem and Mineral Club meeting Monday evening, Oct. 7.

The meeting, which is open free to the public, will be from 6:00 to 8 p.m. at the White Lake Community Library, 3900 White Lake Drive, Whitehall.

Kchodl, who goes by the nickname “PaleoJoe,” is a full-time, Michigan paleontologist and educator based in Midland who has spent a lifetime collecting fossils. He’s been presenting his fossil knowledge in programs across Michigan for about 25 years, educating elementary to college students as well as families.

Kchodl has developed three traveling museum exhibits highlighting fossils of the ancient past. He often leads the public on fossil digs.

His desire to educate, inform and entertain resulted in being awarded the 2001 Katherine Palmer Award in paleontology from the Palentological Research Institute in New York.

“His (Kchodl) presentation I’ve caught a glimpse. They are very lively and fun. He presents in a way an average person can understand,” said President and co-founder Vicki Hartung, White River Rock, Gem and Mineral Club.

Hartung said she has heard from others that Kchodl presentations are awesome. He will be discussing on Monday what is buried beneath people’s feet in Michigan.

She said she couldn’t comment on what that was exactly, and didn’t know what sort of fossils would be presented during his presentation. She said more than likely it would be fossilized trilobites, an extinct arthropod species.

Hartung started the club two-years-ago with her husband Mike Arakobis. They said prior to them starting the club there had been a group of rock, gem, and mineral enthusiasts meeting in the White Lake Area, but it wasn’t well organized.

Her husband and her had been members in a similar club in Holland, and had so much fun wanted to do something similar closer to home.

The White River Rock, Gem and Mineral Club take field trips, hold workshops and visit museums.

Some of their upcoming events include a workshop on Nov. 9 discussing geodes, one in January discussing gems, and in March they will be discussing fluorescent rocks.

For more information visit: https://www.whiteriverrockgemandmineral.org/.