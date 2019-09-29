MONTAGUE – “READY, SET, ROLL!”

Pumpkin rollers get ready to unleash your rolling pumpkins down the Dowling Street Hill in downtown Montague for the 24th annual Pumpkinfest.

The town will come to life October 12 when thousands of residents and visitors wait in line to roll a small orange gourd down this mid-town hill.

For years, the Montague residents have told stories of late night ‘rollings’ when youngsters raced to outwit authorities by sending pumpkins off the back of pick-up trucks. Now the roll is sanctioned and ribbons awarded to the winners of each heat. This fun-filled event kicks off with many activities and events for kids of all ages throughout the morning and into the afternoon. And back by popular demand is the Arts & Crafts portion of Pumpkinfest with more than 40 vendors along Ferry Street, between Church and Dowling Streets.

Pumpkin Central is the headquarters of the “Registration Team” for the Pumpkin Roll. The registration tent will be set up on the corner Ferry Street & Dowling, where Montague High School DECA volunteers welcome and participate in the ‘roll’ starting at 10 a.m. The Pumpkin Roll has a new start time of 12 noon and continues until all pumpkins have rolled. Registration fee to roll is $1.00 with your own pumpkin and $3.00 if you need a pumpkin. The roll is divided according to age groups and will begin first with the youngest group: 3 years and under; 4 to 6 years; 7 to 12 years; 13 to 18 years; 19 to 69 years; and 70 and over.

This family-friendly event offers many activities from 10am to 3pm, including:

• The Book Nook & Java Shop welcomes all Blue Ribbon winners to stop in for a complimentary cup of hot cocoa. Other ‘pumpkin spiced’ specialties will also be available for sale. Enjoy the Blue Grass Festival at the Book Nook & Java Shop throughout the weekend.

• The Farmer’s Market opens at 9am on Church Street with produce from local area farms.

• The White Lake Senior Center hosts a Best Home-made Pumpkin Pie Contest. Submit pies between by 10:30 a.m. for judging at 11 a.m. Ribbons will be awarded with whole and sliced pies for sale by 11:30 a.m. The Senior Center’s Bake Sale runs until 1 p.m. and foot long hotdogs will also be for sale.

• Pumpkins will be rolled, dragged, and carefully carried to the big scale for their weigh-in at Tri-County Feed and then proudly displayed in front of Lipka’s Old Fashioned Soda Fountain by 9 a.m. where the winner will have bragging rights and be awarded “The Montague Pumpkin Cup”

• Compete in the Pumpkin Seed Spitting Contest from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. near Lipka’s. Tri County Feed provides plenty of seeds for contenders to spit away.

• Carve your masterpiece at home, bring it to Pumpkinfest, and enter it into the Pumpkin Carving Contest hosted by Greenridge Realty and Studio 2 Gallery by 10 a.m. With two categories (youth and adult). Pumpkins will be displayed and judged at noon. Ribbons and prizes will be awarded to the winners.

• From 10 a.m.-3 p.m., the Arts & Crafts Fair is back. Shop over 40 booths on Ferry Street, between Dowling Street and the Church Street Farmer’s Market.

• Don’t miss out on the old-fashioned operating cider mill with demonstrations beginning at 10 a.m.

• The Greater Muskegon Optimist Club sponsors a pumpkin painting contest for youngsters of all ages beginning at 10 a.m. Judging occurs at noon with 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place ribbons awarded. Find their tent near the Book Nook.

• Free hayrides will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. near the Artisan’s Market. The tractor follows a short scenic route to the boat launch and back. Beverages and sweets will be available during your wait.

• Back again this year is a Canine Costume Contest sponsored by Greenridge Realty. Register between 10 a.m. and 10:45 a.m. with judging at 11 a.m. There are three categories: under 30 lbs, over 30 lbs, and owner/canine dress alike contest.

• Food vendors will be stationed near the Post Office to satisfy your appetite throughout the day, but don’t forget to check out the food booths at the Arts & Crafts Fair too.

• Join for the Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the Montague Artisan Market Village at 2 p.m.

• Entertainment abounds. Free balloon animals will be crafted from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., the Cedar Creek Cloggers at the bottom of the hill before the roll, and face-painting will be available from the Montague High School Art Students. Other stations include the Montague Library, Jimmy’s Pub, The Vintage Salon, RoboViking and RoboSharks, Helping Hand’s scavenger hunt, Art Council of White Lake Sketch crawl, etc.

Making this event possible is our Pumpkinfest Committee and event sponsors including Meijer as our Gold Sponsor, our Silver Sponsors: Boardwell Mechanical Services, Durga Insurance Group, and Scheid Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, and our Bronze Sponsors: Caliber Home Loans, MasterTag, and Shelby State Bank. This 24th annual event is a community favorite where folks come from near and far to enjoy and take in the festivities. For more information, contact the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce at 231-893-4585 or the City of Montague at 231-893-1155 or check out the website, www.whitelake.org.