Come join the fun and celebrate the holidays as the Friends of the Shelby Library host the 25th Annual Celebration of the Trees, Dec. 5-8.

Live cut trees and wreaths, life-like decorated trees, and other beautifully decorated displays will be auctioned off by silent bidding. Local tree farms have donated trees and wreaths for this event.

A Holiday Bazaar will offer items for purchase Dec. 7 and 8.

Creatively decorated Christmas trees and wreaths will be displayed Thursday, Dec. 5 through Sunday December 8 at the Shelby Area District Library, 189 N. Maple St. in Shelby. On Sunday, Dec. 8 the library will host special hours, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., when final silent auction bids will be announced. Refreshments will be served Sunday with live musical performances of your favorite Christmas music.

Anyone wishing to donate gently used Christmas ornaments, holiday items and hand-made ornaments for the Bazaar are asked to drop them off at the Shelby Library by Dec. 3 during regular library hours. For more information regarding this event, contact Cindy McKinnon at 861-6453.