To kick off the 2019-2020 season, the Shoreline Community Orchestra will be presenting “A Classical Afternoon” on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at 3 p.m. at The Playhouse at White Lake , 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall, MI 4946.
This is the first concert of the orchestra’s eighth season—appropriately titled New Beginnings , as it marks the ensemble’s debut in the Whitehall area.
Admission is $11 in advance and $15 at the door. Children under 18 and accompanied by an adult receive free admission. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org and The Playhouse at White Lake Facebook page . Tickets can also be purchased by calling The City of Whitehall Monday through Friday at (231) 894-4048, and the Playhouse box office one hour before the concert at (231) 894-0119.
“A Classical Afternoon” will feature the following works:
• Edward Elgar’s Serenade for String Orchestra, Op. 20
• Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s Serenade in C Minor, K. 388
• Antonín Dvořák’s Symphony No. 8, Op. 88
The Shoreline Community Orchestra is led by conductor Dr. John Blakemore. Blakemore is the band director for Grand Rapids Christian Schools, and holds a Doctorate of Musical Arts from Michigan State University.
Preceding the concert at 2:30 p.m., Blakemore will present an informal discussion in which audience members are invited to learn about the background of the pieces being performed.
The mission of the Shoreline Community Orchestra is to provide a practice and performance opportunity to people who love to play significant orchestral and ensemble works, promoting the enjoyment and appreciation of symphonic music through programs that educate, enrich, and entertain. Under the leadership of a professional music director, orchestra members give freely of their time, come from all walks of life, and have varied ages and backgrounds.
Formerly known as the Shoreline Symphony, the Shoreline Community Orchestra was established by Muskegon Community College and its founding director, the late S. Annette Jurcevic, in September 2012.