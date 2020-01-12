MUSKEGON — Eclectic String Music Ensemble (ESME), the groundbreaking Michigan-based group co-founded by WMS violinist Gene Hahn and Detroit Symphony cellist Jeremy Crosmer, will make its debut appearance at The Block at 7:30 p.m. Friday, January 24.

Described by Revue magazine as "a string group for the age of musical omnivores," ESME features unique mashups of classical works by the likes of Bach, Mozart and Debussy with pop and rock tunes by Katy Perry, Taylor Swift, The Beatles and more.

Blend a Bach Cello Suite with “Secrets” by OneRepublic? Ravel’s Bolero with Katy Perry’s “Dark Horse?” Stevie Wonder’s “Superstition” with Mendelssohn’s Violin Concerto? ESME will try anything—and the results speak for themselves. After performing at a local Grand Rapids bar in September of 2015, the band was invited to appear on Fox17’s morning news segment the following week. The group performs regularly at concert and social venues, art galleries, movie theaters and popular bar/restaurants in Grand Rapids and throughout West Michigan.

Earlier in the same week of its Block concert, ESME will provide a workshop for Muskegon area elementary school students as part of the MAISD Aesthetic Education program. This reflects a special focus of ESME: regular work with young musicians to bring the music of their own generations (including pop, rock, folk, hip-hop and film) into the study of classical music and instruments—thereby revitalizing it and boosting its relevance.

Associate Concertmaster of West Michigan Symphony, the remarkable young violinist Gene Hahn received a Bachelor in Performance at the Manhattan School of Music and a Master in Performance at the Esther Boyer School of Music in Philadelphia, where he was awarded full scholarship. Mr. Hahn studied chamber music with the American String Quartet as well as orchestral repertoire with members of The Philadelphia Orchestra and The New York Philharmonic. In addition to his work with WMS, Mr. Hahn performs regularly with the Grand Rapids and Detroit symphonies.

Jeremy Crosmer completed multiple graduate degrees from the University of Michigan in cello, composition and theory pedagogy, and received his D.M.A. in 2012 at age 24. In addition to performing with ESME, Jeremy is a founding member of the modern music ensemble Latitude 49. From 2012 to 2017 he served as the Assistant Principal cellist in the Grand Rapids Symphony, and joined the Detroit Symphony Orchestra in May of 2017. Jeremy is the composer and arranger for the GRS Music for Health Initiative, which pairs symphonic musicians with music therapists to bring classical music to hospitals.

Single tickets are priced at $35 for table seats, $25 for regular, $10 for students with ID. To subscribe or order single tickets, call 231-726-3231 or visit www.TheBlockWestMichigan.org. The Block is sponsored by Nichols and multiple corporate and individual donors, with additional support from the Michigan Council for Arts & Cultural Affairs and the National Endowment for the Arts.