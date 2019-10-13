It doesn’t take long to see the impact Rotary has on our community. From the Montague Band Shell and gazebo at Goodrich Park to the 4th of July fireworks and youth programs, the Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club’s longtime commitment to our community is clear. To support it’s mission, the club is hosting its annual fundraising event The Night on the Town on Saturday, November 2, at The Playhouse at White Lake, 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall beginning at 5:30 p.m.

“The Night on the the Town sponsored by your Montague Whitehall Rotary will provide an evening full of food, entertainment and good company,” said Jeff Johnson, event chairperson. “This special night is our Rotary club’s major fundraiser, to sponsor many organizations throughout the White Lake area. A silent auction, raffles, beer/wine sales, along with music provided by combat veteran and country artist Matt Williams make this an event not to miss. The Night on the Town will take place on November 2nd at the newly renovated Playhouse at White Lake.”

“Rotary is a big part of our community,” says Amy VanLoon, president of Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club. “Our primary focus is to seek out opportunities to service the Montague and Whitehall areas and to build and develop friendships.”

“Being a service organization, Rotary encourages members to find ways to give back to the club and to the community.”

Tickets for the event are $100 and includes heavy appetizers, a $25 raffle ticket and early entry to the concert featuring country artist and Army veteran, Matt Williams. Williams became popular through YouTube and recently topped the Country Music Radio Charts with his hit single, Rain Down Sunshine.

Committee member Dave Sipka said the silent auction items include rounds of golf, restaurant packages, cottage stays, and more.“There is nothing more fun than an auction! The Montague-Whitehall Rotary Club will feature up to 30 baskets of multiple items. The holidays are just around the corner and you can find dozens of gifts ranging from a basket that will outfit your bar for your guests to car services. Bid on a dinner package, fast food package, or a couple of holiday packages that will be full of goodies like pies, honey, and bread, or Christmas wrapping paper, bows, and tape for your gifts. Looking for golf outings? We’ll have several available and some cool golfing items to improve your game. How about a voucher to fly a loved one home? Looking forward to hitting some movies? We’ve got a movie theater package as well!”Tickets to The Night on the Town, and $25 raffle tickets only, can be purchased from any Rotarian or by calling 231-893-4585. For those unable to attend the full event, single concert tickets are available for $25 with the show beginning at 8:00 p.m. Show only tickets can be purchase donline at theplayhouseatwhitelake.org or by calling 231-894-4048.