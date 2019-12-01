MUSKEGON – This coming Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 7 and 8, join Clara and her magical friends as the Michigan Youth Ballet Theatre (MYBT) brings The Nutcracker to the stage of the Montague Area Public Schools Center for the Arts.

The center is located at Montague High School, 4900 Stanton Blvd.

The West Michigan Youth Ballet is comprised of young dancers from the area. This timeless classic is suitable for all ages and lasts approximately 2 hours.

The Nutcracker tells the story of Clara who is given a nutcracker for Christmas. She encounters the dreadful Rat King and journeys to the Land of Snow and the Kingdom of Sweets.

The cast will include about 60 MYBT members, ages 4-18.

Concessions are available before the performance, at intermission and afterward.

The ballet will be performed Dec. 7 at 4 p.m. and 7 p.m., and Dec. 8 at 3 p.m.

Advanced tickets can be purchased during business hours at Whitehall City Hall, 405 E. Colby St. Advanced ticket prices are $10 for adults and $8 for children. Tickets at the door are $12 for adults and $10 for children.

The MYBT’s seventh annual production will be directed by Sean France, co-founder and artistic director.