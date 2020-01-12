The White Lake Music Society’s Winter 2020 Lecture Series will feature engaging and stimulating presentations.

The last Tuesday of the month, from January through March, will showcase a wide variety of expertise and talent.

On January 28, Jack Ridl will present “Saint Peter and the Goldfinch: A Reading with Commentary and Invited Questions.”

An early reader of Saint Peter and the Goldfinch said it best: “Ridl’s books are all treasures, as is he, and his poetry has always been [...] alternately funny and wondrous, instantly intimate, and free of pretense. All these characteristics can be found in this book, and there is something else, something extraordinary: at an age where most poets are content to roll out an imagined posterity, he’s decided to push and refine the art, to seek out the day and live it fully, because art and life settle for no less.”

Jack Ridl taught at Hope from 1971 until retiring in 2006. He is the author of several collections of poetry, and has also published more than 300 poems in journals and has work included in numerous anthologies. He has given readings of his work and led workshops at colleges, universities, art colonies and other venues around the country.

On February 25, Blue Lake Radio host, Lazaro Vega, will deliver an in-depth presentation on “Music of the Swing Era.”

Lazaro Vega is a major voice on radio in West Michigan. As jazz director at Blue Lake Public Radio and Blue Lake Fine Arts Camp in Twin Lake, he’s programmed and hosted 30 hours of jazz radio per week since 1983. Since 1986, Vega has contributed articles, reviews, and features on jazz to The Grand Rapids Press, including interviews with Dizzy Gillespie, Jackie McLean, Ornette Coleman, Dave Brubeck, Billy Eckstine, Joe Williams, Mel Tormé, Cab Calloway, Lionel Hampton, and producer Chuck Nessa, among others.

On March 31, Muskegon Community College History Professor George Maniates, will present “The culture, times, and influences taking place during the life of Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 – 1827).” This year marks Beethoven’s 250th birthday.

All presentations will take place at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. in Montague. Admission is $7 at the door.

For more information, visit us online at www.whitelakemusic.org