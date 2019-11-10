What better way is there to bring in the holidays, than the 26th Annual White Lake Holiday Walk?

This year’s Holiday Walk takes place the weekend of November 22 (2 p.m.-8 p.m.) and 23 (10 a.m.-4 p.m.) along the downtown streets of Montague and Whitehall at 29 participating businesses.

Shop small while enjoying Christmas Open Houses featuring gift guides, special sales, refreshments, and a whole lot of holiday cheer. Visit with Santa Claus and see if you made the nice list this year.

Participating merchants and Santa’s time/locations can be found on the Holiday Walk Map/Entry Form, which can be picked up at the White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce or any participating Holiday Walk stop (look for the big blue sign in the window). Submit your completed Holiday Walk Map/Entry Form and enter to win a $50 White Lake Gift Certificate!

New this year, Montague and Whitehall will have individual tree lighting ceremonies on Friday night. Gather at 5:30 p.m. at The Artisan Market Village on Water Street in Montague for a countdown and lighting at 6 p.m. Whitehall festivities are on North Mears Ave. starting at 6:30 p.m. and culminating with the lighting at 7 p.m. Both towns will have caroling, a visit from Santa, and complimentary hot cocoa thanks to our Bronze Sponsors: Boardwell Mechanical Services and White Lake Agency.

Children of all ages are invited to put their home-made or store bought ornament on the community tree of their choice. Be sure to check out make-and-take ornament events at participating businesses.

Old-fashioned carriage rides await guests in both Montague and Whitehall on Friday 5 p.m.-8 p.m. and Saturday, 12 p.m.-3 p.m., courtesy of Gold Sponsors: Scheid Plumbing, Heating & Cooling and Shelby State Bank.

On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., a Trolley transports shoppers to and from any of the participating merchants throughout Montague and Whitehall. Share in the spirit of Christmas with holiday caroling and a visit with Santa Claus while strolleing along the downtown areas and take part in the many Holiday Walk specials including Kid’s Holiday Market, ornament make-and take events, hot cocoa bar, Made-In-Michigan Market, and sales offered only during the Holiday Walk weekend.

2019 participating businesses are: ACWL-Made in Michigan Market, Artisan Market Village, Big John’s Pizza, The Book Nook & Java Shop, Colby’s Hokey Pokey, Fetch Brewing Company, Figgs Boutique, Greenridge Realty, Inc., Home Services of White Lake, Jimmy’s Pub, Johnson’s Great Outdoors, Knit & Spin, Lillie’s Artisan Shop, Mylan’s Waterfront Grille, North Grove Brewers, Page’s LLC, Pappy’s Pad, Pitkin Drug & Gift Shoppe, Pitkin Sale Shoppe, Posh by Pitkin, Pub One Eleven, Re/Max by the Water, River’s End, The Rusted Chandelier, Studio France School of Dance, The Vintage Salon, WaterDog Outfitters, White Lake Greenhouse, WL Senior Center- Kid’s Holiday Market