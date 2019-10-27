The White Lake Music Society is offering two upcoming lectures featuring retired Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s violist Robert Swan.

These 4:00 p.m. lectures will take place on Sunday, November 10, and Sunday, December 8. These events will take place at the Praise Center of the United Methodist Church, 117 S. Division St., Whitehall. Admission is $7 at the door.

Sunday, November 10, 2019 “My Life in Music”

Swan shares his experiences as he grew from a young music student to a mature artist, performing with some of the greatest musicians alive. He will talk about some of the people, both famous and not, who influenced him on his way. He will relive episodes thrilling, poignant, difficult, and personal that all contributed in their own way. He will talk about musical examples, both trivial and profound, that changed him as a person and player.

Sunday, December 8, 2019 “Handel’s Messiah”

Handel’s “Messiah” is one of the most beloved pieces of music ever created. Join Swan this Christmas season in exploring this masterpiece. Handel’s musical genius and the purity and honesty of his faith will be demonstrated with recorded examples and Swan’s insights and observations. He has performed the Messiah nearly 100 times in his career as a violist. Some of these concerts were with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. The CSO’s recording of the Messiah will be featured prominently in this presentation. Swan was a member of the CSO for 36 years.