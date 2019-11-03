The Velveteen Rabbit, a White Lake Youth Theatre production, will be performed Friday and Saturday, November 8 and 9, at The Playhouse at White Lake.

Curtain times are 7 p.m. on Friday and 3 p.m. on Saturday.

Directed by Cindy Beth Davis-Dykema, the play is adapted from the classic story by Margery Williams. The Velveteen Rabbit tells the story of the unconditional love between a boy and his toy bunny and how that love makes the rabbit real.

Written as a “memory play,” The Velveteen Rabbit is an emotional journey through time, as told through the eyes of a young man looking back on his childhood. By reliving the relationship between his four-year-old self and his favorite toy, the velveteen rabbit, he rediscovers the true meaning of friendship.

Central to the story is, of course, the velveteen rabbit, who is introduced to the idea of becoming real by the old rocking horse. The play explores the rewards of loyalty, the poignancy of loss, and the wonderful, surprising powers of love.

The playhouse is located at 304 S. Mears Ave., Whitehall.

Tickets to the show are $12 for adults and $8 for students. To buy tickets online, go to https://theplayhouseatwhitelake.thundertix.com