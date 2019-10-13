The White Lake Music Society will present a fall lecture featuring Blue Lake Radio host, Foley Schuler, on Tuesday, October 29.

This 7:00 p.m. event will take place at the Book Nook & Java Shop, 8744 Ferry St. in Montague. Admission is $7 at the door.

Over a hundred years before five Soviet hockey players defected from the USSR to play for the Detroit Red Wings and revolutionize American hockey as “The Russian Five,” there was “The Five”--the five Russian composers who would together create, for the first time, a Russian national identity on the international musical stage.

Sometimes known as “The Mighty Handful” or Moguchaya Kuchka (“Mighty Bunch”), they were led by Mily Balakirev, and included César Cui, Modest Mussorgsky, Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov and Alexander Borodin--and would revolutionize music in the second half of the 19th Century, capturing the imagination of the world in the process.

Among imaginations captured over time was that of Blue Lake Public Radio’s Foley Schuler, who will share a personal selection of stories and musical excerpts from this rich Russian tradition that would eventually inspire him to travel to St. Petersburg and Moscow to walk the streets and visit the homes and concert halls of these composers who were among his first musical loves--and to which he traces much of his own life in music.

This musical presentation is part of the One Book One Community (OBOC) program sponsored by the Friends of the Montague Library. In its third year, OBOC this year focuses on “The Russian Five,” book about how the Redwings hockey team lured players from Russia to forge a winning team in the 1990s.

The events of OBOC include a 7:00 p.m. showing of the documentary version of the book on Oct. 16 in the city council chambers of Montague City Hall, a 7:00 p.m. panel discussion about Hockey at Pub 111 on Oct. 30, and a 5:00 p.m,. community potluck before the 7:00 p.m. author’s presentation at Lebanon Lutheran Church on Sunday Nov. 3.

The White Lake Music Society is pleased to offer this lecture in support of the Friends of the Montague Library and as a compliment to the great work they are doing. For more information, please contact Director Sondra Cross at 231-329-3056 or visit us online at www.whitelakemusic.org