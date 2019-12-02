WHITEHALL – Rounding out the December calendar at The Playhouse at White Lake, is “Winter Shorts,” a collection of nine short plays presented by 20 community theatre actors.

A fundraiser for the newly re-formed White Lake Dramatic Club, the evening also includes music by pianist, Louis Kiel.

Set for Saturday, December 14, at 7:30 p.m., reserved seating tickets are available online for $20.

The Club wants this to be a true community event so there’s also a pay-what-you-can option at the door.

The cast includes Faith Genson, Justin Sternburgh, Sarah Sternburgh, Robin Erdman, Diane VanWesep, Ray Brazaski, Beth Pierson, Jeff Pierson, Andrea Holmes, Billy D Mann, Ann Genson, Jon Rockwood, Deb Levengood, Julie Bratton, Chris Beaman, Bryan Engler, Kim Harsch, Joe Carmolli, Natalie Carmolli and Phil Gigante.

For tickets and information, call 231-894-4048 or visit www.theplayhouseatwhitelake.org.