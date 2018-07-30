WHITEHALL – Paranoia might be paramount when the Howmet Playhouse Summer Theatre Festival stages playwright Steven Dietz’s “Yankee Tavern.”
The 2007 dramatic thriller that will run at 7:30 p.m. Aug. 2-4 at Whitehall High School is set in 2006, in a deteriorating New York City bar facing condemnation.
The owner, Adam, his fiancee, Janet, and two customers find themselves embroiled in conspiracy theories about what really happened concerning the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center.
