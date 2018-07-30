Great Lakes Shipwrecks Inspire Award-Winning Poetry
When Michigan Notable Book Author Cindy Hunter Morgan was growing up, she and her family would camp every summer near Stony Creek. She would look for the skeleton of a shipwreck that was on the Lake Michigan shore. She didn’t know what ship it was but she was fascinated by it, and the Great Lakes themselves.
Those memories inspired Ms. Hunter Morgan’s 2018 Michigan Notable Book “Harborless,” a collection of her poems about Great Lakes shipwrecks.
