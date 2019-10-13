Today

Cloudy. Some light rain will fall throughout the day. High near 45F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.

Tonight

A few showers early, then clouds lingering overnight. Low 41F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 30%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High 48F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph.