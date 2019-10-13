MONTAGUE – When the Detroit Red Wings recruited five world-class Russian hockey players from behind the Iron Curtain near thirty years ago, they built a team that finally brought home the Stanley Cup and changed the game of hockey in this country forever.
Three decades later, the remarkable story is told in an award-winning documentary film and a book, both titled The Russian Five. Keith Gave wrote the book and contributed as writer and producer of the film. The former Detroit Free Press sports reporter, who speaks fluent Russian, figured prominently in early secret meetings and tells the story from the day Detroit drafted its first two Soviets in 1989 until they raised the Stanley Cup in 1997.
The Russian Five was chosen by Friends of the Montague Library for the 2019 One Book One Community celebration, and several events have been scheduled in the White Lake area around the story.
October 16: Showing of the documentary “The Russian Five,” which depicts events around the Red Wings’ recruitment of five Russian hockey players that led to the team’s long-awaited Stanley Cup victory. The movie won multiple awards including the Windsor International Film Festival’s People’s Choice award and the Best of the Seattle Film Festival. It will be shown in Montague City Council Chambers at 7 p.m. Sponsored by Friends of the Montague Library. Free
October 29: Blue Lake Public Radio’s Foley Schuler will present a program on Russian musicians titled “The Original Russian Five” at 7 p.m. at the Book Nook. Sponsored by the White Lake Music Society, Foley will discuss the Russian composers who, together, created a Russian national identity on the international musical stage. $7 at the door.
October 30: Hockey Talk and Beer! Avid White Lake area hockey players and fans including Tim Demumbrum, CJ van Weiren, Nick Fuller, David Dusenberry, and John Hanson will talk hockey, and you’re invited to join in! Come share your thoughts on why you’re a hockey fan and your memories of the Russian Five! Moderated by Doug Ogden. Location is Pub One Eleven in Whitehall, 7 p.m. Free
November 3: Community Potluck and live presentation by Keith Gave, author of The Russian Five, at Lebanon Lutheran Church in Whitehall.
- 5:00 p.m. potluck. Bring a dish to pass if you are able.
- 7 p.m. Keith will speak on his role in the plan to recruit Russian hockey players and the high-stakes secrecy that surrounded their defection. Free
As a bonus to the activities this year, several silent auction packages will be on display and available to bid on at the events. They include tickets to hockey games, traditional Russian-made treasures, a Moscow Mule kit and signed jerseys. The silent auction will close on November 3.