MUSKEGON - Unity Christian Music Festival, one of the top 10 Christian music festivals in the United States, will return to Muskegon’s downtown waterfront Aug. 8-11 for four-days and nights of music on two stages, children’s and family activities and plenty of food at reasonable prices.

Day Zero, the first day of the festival on Wednesday, Aug. 8, features the band, Crowder and speaker Andrew Palau at Heritage Landing, the festival site.

Read the entire article in the Beacon print or e-editions.