Most of us have hit low points when despair moved us to wonder if life was worth the effort. During these down and dry times, some have even considered or completed suicide. Financial difficulties, family problems, poor health, the bondage of alcohol or other drugs may contribute to moving one toward this tragic exit.

During the past few decades, some religious groups have been seduced by death. Mass suicides in California, Central America, Canada and Europe have produced heartbreaking headlines describing the demise of large numbers of deluded people who chose to end their lives at the direction of misled leaders.

