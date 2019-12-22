Community Access Line of the Lakeshore (CALL 211) offering a Telephone Reassurance program for homebound older adults in Muskegon County, Oceana County and several cities and townships in Ottawa County.'
The Ottawa County locations are: Blendon Township, Georgetown Township, Holland City, Holland Township, Hudsonville, Jamestown Township, Olive Township, Park Township, Port Sheldon Township, Zeeland City and Zeeland Township.
As family members visit with older relatives over the holidays, changes in an older adult’s well being may be noticed. Both social isolation and loneliness have been linked to the physical and emotional decline of older adults.
With the Telephone Reassurance Program, CALL 211’s staff and trained volunteers make regularly scheduled phone calls to homebound older adults, age 60 and older, to provide wellness checks and socialization. The program is designed to support homebound individuals in remaining independent in their own homes for as long as possible.
There is no cost to participate in the Telephone Reassurance program. The frequency and time of day for the calls can be determined by the older adult or a caregiver. For more information, or to enroll in the program, contact 231-733-7003 or 888-353-6717 or email telereassurance@call-211.org.
Community Access Line of the Lakeshore, Inc. (CALL 211) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit agency. CALL provides comprehensive information and referral services via its 2-1-1 program for Muskegon, Ottawa, Manistee, Wexford, Missaukee, Charlevoix and Emmet counties as well as Specialized Aging Information and Assistance for residents of Muskegon, Oceana and Ottawa counties.