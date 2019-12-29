Today

Cloudy skies. High 53F. Winds light and variable.

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 39F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.

Tomorrow

Windy. Periods of rain and snow in the morning will become snow showers in the afternoon. High 43F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.