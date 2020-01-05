Weather Alert

...LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY... * WHAT...MODERATE BEACH AND DUNE EROSION WITH MINOR LAKESHORE FLOODING EXPECTED. * WHERE...MASON, OCEANA, OTTAWA, ALLEGAN, VAN BUREN AND MUSKEGON COUNTIES. * WHEN...FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 1 PM EST MONDAY. * IMPACTS...PARKING LOTS AND ROADS ALONG THE IMMEDIATE LAKESHORE WILL EXPERIENCE MINOR FLOODING. MODERATE EROSION OF BEACHES AND SAND DUNES ARE EXPECTED. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...THE WORST OF THE CONDITIONS WILL COME AFTER DARK THIS EVENING, WHEN WINDS WILL REACH GALE FORCE AND WAVES PEAK NEAR OR ABOVE 10 FEET. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A LAKESHORE FLOOD ADVISORY INDICATES THAT ONSHORE WINDS WILL GENERATE FLOODING OF LOW AREAS ALONG THE LAKESHORE. SOME MINOR BEACH AND DUNE EROSION IS ALSO LIKELY. &&