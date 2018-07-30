White Lake
Senior Center
By Christi Marsh
Program Director
8741 Ferry Street
Montague 894-9493
Bridge Winners: This weeks winners were 1st place Jan Johnson, 2nd Stan Bush.
Blood Pressure: Sharon will not be here this week for blood pressure testing.
Shuffleboard: Summer shuffleboard for July and August now starts at 9:30 am. Warm up at 9 am. This week’s winners were: Bill Goss, Bill McClain and Elnoria Machovsky.
Movie Monday: On Monday, Aug. 13, we will be watching the movie “Lion”. In this adaptation of the memoir A Long Way Home by Saroo Brierley, a five-year-old Indian boy is adopted by an Australian couple after he gets lost in Calcutta. Years later, he struggles with his memories of his birth family, and decides to begin a search for them. A true story! Hope to see you there.
Monday, July 30: Coffee Circle – 8:15-9:45, Cribbage – 11:00 – 1:00.
Tuesday, July 31: Coffee Circle – 8:15 – 9:45, Pedicure by appointment.
Wednesday, August 1: Coffee Circle – 8:15 – 9:45, Bridge – 10:30.
Thursday, August 2: Coffee Circle - 8:15 -9:45, Pinochle – 11:00 – 2:00, Woodcarving 6:30 – 8:00.
Friday, August 3: Coffee Circle – 8:15-9:45.
Saturday. August 4: Coffee Circle – 8:15-9:45.
Oceana Co.
Council on Aging
By Stephanie Moore, SCD
Associate Director
621 E. Main St.,
Hart 231-873-4461
Monday, July 30: Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Bingo 10:00, Euchre 1:00.
Tuesday, July 31: Mahjong 9-11, Ask a Nurse 9-11, Hart Historic District & Lunch Presentation 12-2, Bridge 1:00, Corn Hole 1:00.
Wednesday, Aug. 1: Sip & Knit 10:00, Ping Pong 10:00, Tech Time w/Linus 1-3.
Thursday, Aug. 2: Breakfast 8:30, Mexican Train 9:30, Kayaking 10:00, Blood Pressure 10:45, Pinochle 1:30.
Friday, Aug. 3: Cribbage 9:30, Kaffeeklatsch 10:00, Movie @ The Center I Can Only Imagine 1:00.